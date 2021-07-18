$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report $2.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $8.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 61.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.72. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

