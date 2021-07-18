218,446 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Acquired by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PPD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPD by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after acquiring an additional 781,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

