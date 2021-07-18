230,792 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of APi Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other APi Group news, CFO Thomas A. Lydon acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.75. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

