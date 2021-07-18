2,534,703 Shares in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,534,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,788,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.56% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DSGN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

