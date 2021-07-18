$256.80 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report sales of $256.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.42 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $42.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 511.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PK opened at $18.39 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

