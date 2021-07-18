25,800 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $276.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.50 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.