25,800 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys stock opened at $276.56 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.50 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.
In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
