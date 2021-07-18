$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report sales of $3.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $10.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.77 on Friday. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen acquired 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $259,700.00. Also, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 91.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.