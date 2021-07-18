300,000 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPKBU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

NASDAQ SPKBU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

