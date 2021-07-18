3,115,142 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Bought by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,115,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition accounts for about 2.0% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $127,000.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

