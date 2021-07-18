323,368 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Acquired by Six Columns Capital LP

Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000. Caleres comprises about 1.3% of Six Columns Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Six Columns Capital LP owned 0.84% of Caleres at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 750,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

