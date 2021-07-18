323,978 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 323,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after buying an additional 870,638 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,283,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,611,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,522,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,764,000.

Shares of GSY remained flat at $$50.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

