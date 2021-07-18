324,054 Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Bought by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Landsea Homes comprises approximately 2.3% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.70% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $143,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $4,249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,883. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

