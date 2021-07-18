37,485 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Kellogg comprises approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

