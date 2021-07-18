400,000 Shares in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBSTU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $921,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,967,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $712,000.

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

