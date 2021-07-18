400,583 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPKBU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of SPKBU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

