$42.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $42.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.40 million and the lowest is $41.86 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $37.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $169.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $170.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.80 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $180.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $581.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

