$433.45 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $433.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.60 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.66 on Friday. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,782,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,745,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

