44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,737 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. 5,835,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,287. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.