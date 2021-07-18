44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,022 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

C stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. 19,288,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,939,154. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

