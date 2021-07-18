44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $57.17. 279,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.