44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 24,270,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,858,220. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

