44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.28. 1,057,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

