44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,708 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 550.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,746 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $146,573,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.18. 8,190,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,787. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ICAP lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.