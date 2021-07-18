44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,213 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric accounts for 2.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 138,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 537,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,530. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

