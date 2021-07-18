44 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,974 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Crown makes up approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $1,242,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Crown by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 90,350 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $41,547,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 139,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 888,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,392. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.