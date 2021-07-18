44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

