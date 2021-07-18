44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4,746.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 16.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 91.1% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 502,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 239,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $130.45. 1,631,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,251. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

