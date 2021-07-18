44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. 5,462,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

