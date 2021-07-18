44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $393.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.03. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

