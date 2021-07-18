44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.97. 25,263,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,084,220. The company has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

