44 Wealth Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. 627,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

