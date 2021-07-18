44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for 2.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.06. 808,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

