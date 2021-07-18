44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,986 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. DTE Energy accounts for approximately 2.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

DTE traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $117.05. 929,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,641. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.45 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.