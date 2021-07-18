44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 30.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 265.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,988,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,171 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,054. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,860,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,135,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

