44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,731 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 682,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

