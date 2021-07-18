44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 12,244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,838,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,714,476. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

