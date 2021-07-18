44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 46,493 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,493 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust accounts for 1.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7,356.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,387,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 419,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 439.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 247,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the last quarter.

BCX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,820. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

