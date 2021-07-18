44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $196.14. 4,920,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,344. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.88 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

