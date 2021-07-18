44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,219 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.7% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,087,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

