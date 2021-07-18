440,076 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,002,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Twitter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

TWTR stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

