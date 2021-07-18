$48.01 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report $48.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the lowest is $47.64 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $20,106,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -289.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

