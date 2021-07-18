487,700 Shares in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Bought by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 487,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSII. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth $122,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSII stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. FS Development Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

