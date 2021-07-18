499,064 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 499,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.