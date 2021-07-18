4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Short Interest Up 38.5% in June

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,070,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CATV remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,897,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,063,223. 4Cable TV International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

4Cable TV International Company Profile

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

