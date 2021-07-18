4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $634,424.41 and $174,863.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

