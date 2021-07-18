$5.22 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report sales of $5.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $21.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

