50,000 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Corriente Advisors LLC

Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,727,000. Facebook comprises 5.4% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 79.0% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in Facebook by 381.7% during the first quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 6,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Facebook by 39.1% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 11.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.16. 11,026,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. The firm has a market cap of $967.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

