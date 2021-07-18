503,893 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $55,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,535 shares of company stock worth $670,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

