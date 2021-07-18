50,727 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

