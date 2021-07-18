511,061 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 511,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 290,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.